Deputy involved in fiery crash along US 30 after crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A fiery crash involving a sheriff’s deputy west of Columbia City closed U.S. 30 in both directions Wednesday afternoon.

An alert from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said a two-vehicle crash happened around 4:05 p.m. at U.S. 30 and C.R. 450 West, between Larwill and Columbia City. Injuries were reported but dispatchers said they do not believe they are serious.

Photos shared with WANE 15 show a sheriff’s cruiser fully engulfed in flames. Dispatchers confirmed later that a deputy was involved.

WANE 15 learned that an armed robbery happened in Marshall County, where a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. That vehicle was spotted in Kosciusko County, and a passenger was detained.

The driver, though, sped off and a chase began, WANE 15 learned.

It ended in a crash in Whitley County.

It’s not clear if the deputy or the suspect was hurt. The deputy involved was not identified.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway were closed immediately after the crash, the sheriff’s department said.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

No other details about the crash were released.