The scene of a crash on Interstate 69 at S.R. 19 is shown Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (INDOT)

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A crash has shut down southbound traffic along Interstate 69 east of Marion.

INDOT tweeted around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday that a crash involving a semi happened in the southbound lanes, north of Gas City.

INDOT traffic cams show a scene at the S.R. 18 interchange.

There have been no reports of injuries at this point. It’s not clear how the crash happened.

INDOT said the interstate was expected to be closed for “several hours.” Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.