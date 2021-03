FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash has closed an offramp of Interstate 69 at the Lima Road/S.R. 3 interchange.

Police and medics were called around 12:30 p.m. to ramp from northbound I-69 to southbound Lima Road on a report of a crash.

Police have closed the ramp to traffic. A vehicle was left on its top off the ramp.

State police said a pursuit led up to the crash. No other information has been released.