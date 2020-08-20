Driver killed in semi crash on I-69 in Huntington County, passenger ejected

WARREN, Ind. (WANE) – Police are on the scene of a crash that has closed both north and southbound lanes of I-69 in Huntington County at the State Road 5 overpass. WANE 15 has learned the semi was traveling north when it hit a bridge support in the median.

Police have confirmed the driver of the semi was killed in the crash. A woman who was possibly sleeping in the back of the cab was ejected. She has been airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

(Warren, IN)- Police are currently on scene of a serious crash on I-69 near the 273mm. Both north and south lanes of travel are temporarily closed. Motorists are urged use extreme caution in this area, and to avoid the area if possible. — Sgt. Brian Walker (@ISPFortWayne) August 20, 2020

A semi hit a bridge support in the median of I-69 at State Road 5 on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Indiana State Police say the semi caught fire after the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

If at all possible you are urged to avoid the area at this time. It’s not known how long the interstate will be closed.