Crash causes lane closures on eastbound Jefferson Blvd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There are lane closures on eastbound Jefferson Boulevard near Jefferson Pointe Mall due to a crash Wednesday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Apple Glen Boulevard on reports of a disturbance, according to the activity log.

Dispatch said there is a crash in the area and there are minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Traffic will be impacted for just under an hour.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.