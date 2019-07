FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two vehicles were badly damaged in a crash in northeast Allen County.

According to Allen County Sheriff’s dispatchers, crews were called around 4:50 p.m. to Cuba Road and S.R. 37 on a report of a two-vehicle collision. A child was listed in serious condition and two adults in fair condition, dispatchers said.

As of 5:40 p.m. Monday, Cuba Road was still shut down and S.R. 37 was closed at Notestine.

This user-submitted photo shows a totaled white SUV near the curve at Cuba Road and S.R. 37 on Monday, July 22 (Courtesy/Rodney Delagrange via Report It)