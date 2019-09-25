Crash at Coliseum and Goshen shuts down traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say a crash between a semi and an SUV injured one and shut down traffic on Goshen Ave.

Police say the crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night at the intersection of Goshen Ave. and Coliseum Blvd. Southbound Goshen traffic just South of Coliseum has been shut down and is being rerouted through Coliseum eastbound.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

Police say one person had minor injuries but could not confirm whether it was the driver of either the semi or the SUV.