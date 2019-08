This image shows first responders at the scene of a crash on W County Line Road (Taylor Williams/WANE)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A two vehicle crash closed part of County Line Road Thursday evening.

Allen County Dispatch said a crash occurred on W County Line Road near Yellow River Road, just south of Steel Dynamics.

WANE 15’s Taylor Williams said a person was cut out of the silver vehicle and put into an ambulance.

This photo shows the aftermath of a two vehicle crash on W County Line Road. (Taylor Williams/WANE)

Allen County Sheriff’s Department is working the investigation.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.