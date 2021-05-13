Construction on S.R. 114 near North Manchester to close bridge until July

Map courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that S.R. 114 near North Manchester will be closed beginning on or after May 20 for bridge maintenance.

Crews will be working between Gene Stratton Porter Road and Rock-Springs Pike, INDOT said. Work is scheduled to last until early July. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During the closure motorists should use the posted detour of S.R. 13, S.R. 16 and S.R. 105.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, watch for stopped traffic and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions and traffic alerts any time via: