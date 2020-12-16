Coliseum Blvd closed at Harris Rd due to crash

Traffic

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coliseum Boulevard at Harris Road are closed due to a crash that left one person pinned.

Fort Wayne police were dispatched to the intersection of North Coliseum Boulevard and Harris Road on reports of a crash at approximately 10:21 p.m., according to the FWPD activity log.

Dispatch said that eastbound and westbound Coliseum Boulevard are closed. Harris Road is backed due to the crash.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss