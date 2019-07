FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The intersection of Coliseum Blvd. and State Blvd. will see lane restrictions.

The restrictions are being imposed to work on communication lines near the intersection. Baseline will be responsible for the work and anticipate completion on Thursday, August 1, weather permitting.

For further information or for problems that may develop, contact the City of Fort Wayne Right of Way Department at 427-6155.