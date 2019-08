FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Coldwater Road will see more lane restrictions between Collins Road and Essex Lane.

The restriction will begin Friday, August 2 allowing a single northbound lane on Coldwater.

The restriction will allow BSM Groups to work on utility lines between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For further information or for problems that may develop, contact the City of Fort Wayne Right of Way Department at 427-6155.