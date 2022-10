ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A road in rural Allen County that has been closed since May is not opening until spring 2023, according to the Allen County Highway Department.

The closure was extended for a portion of Yoder Road that has been closed since May 6. It’s now set to open on April 22, 2023.

Yoder Road is staying closed between Comer and Lutz roads so crews can fix washout and drainage issues.