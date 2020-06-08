Clinton Street to be limited to 1 lane this week in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Clinton Street heading into downtown Fort Wayne will be restricted to a single lane for a construction project.

Crews are installing a 48-inch consolidation sewer along Superior Street and the work will move into the intersection of Clinton Street at Superior Street on Tuesday. Water lines will be relocated and the sewer connection will be built.

Clinton Street will be restricted to one southbound lane between Headwaters Park to just south of Superior Street. The lane closures will last through Thursday.

A consolidation sewer is a near-surface sewer that collects or consolidates the flow from existing sewer pipes. Currently, the combined sewage (sanitary and stormwater) in a large area of the central business district, from Baker Street to Superior, discharges 4.88 million gallons per year into the St. Marys River. Combined sewage discharges on the river an average of 71 times per year during wet-weather events.

The Superior Street consolidation sewer, combined with other work improvements that will be completed by 2025, will reduce the overflows on the St. Marys by more than 90 percent.