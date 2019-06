FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lanes have been reopened on Clinton Street, near Science Central, Friday evening after a water main break in the morning. North Clinton was closed for a multiple hours between Jacobs Street to Elizabeth Street while the repair was made.

Science Central closed due to the break. Officials say the restrooms in the building were no longer functional during the repair. As a result, the building was closed until the break was fixed.