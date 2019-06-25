City to close intersection due to sewer overflow project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A city intersection sill be closed for up to 10 months while construction crews work on a sewer project. Starting in July, drivers should avoid the intersection of Broadway and Rudisill Boulevard as part of a sewer construction project. The Rudisill Sewer Construction project is a way the city is trying to protect the rivers.

The location is the largest Combined Sewer Overflow (CSOs) point within the City’s river system. An average of 392 million gallons of combined sewage is dumped into the St. Marys each year. These occur during wet weather events approximately 72 times a year. This project is part of City Utilities’ 18-year Long Term Control Plan, to protect and clean up our three rivers.

The consolidation pipes that will be constructed at Rudisill and Broadway will collect combined sewage (sanitary and stormwater) from a 126-inch pipe under Rudisill and a 30-inch pipe that comes in from the south to this intersection.

The city has released detour maps for residents who live or are doing business in the area and another for thru traffic. Foster Park will remain open, but will only be accessible from the south. The closure begins the week of July 8.