FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parking at Citizens Square will be limited for a week in October during repairs to the parking lot, the City of Fort Wayne announced Monday.

Starting Oct. 3, residents can only access the parking lot through an entrance on Clinton Street and an exit on the east side onto Berry Street. Parking spaces in the lot’s front lane will be reserved for residents going to Citizens Square, the City said.

During repairs, additional parking on the street can be found on the north side of Wayne Street, where the City said meters will be bagged.

The City said work on the lot is expected to be complete by Oct. 10.