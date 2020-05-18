Churubusco motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash ID’d

Live Now
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Churubusco motorcyclist was killed in a crash in northwest Allen County Saturday afternoon.

It was around 4:45 p.m. when police and medics were called to the intersection of U.S. 33 and Carroll Road on a report of a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as 46-year-old Shad James Vandewalker. An autopsy found Vandewalker died of blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash and his death was ruled accidental.

The crash remains under investigation.

