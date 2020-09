A vehicle is shown off Interstate 69 near Markle on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was able to avoid injury when their vehicle rolled and caught fire after it rear-ended a semi along Interstate 69 Friday.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. near the Markle exit.

Indiana State Police said a passenger car heading south on I-69 rear-ended a semi. The car then rolled over and caught fire, state police said.

The driver was not hurt.

Traffic was backed up for several miles, but was moving slowly, state police said.