Car hits oncoming motorcycle during pass; 2 hurt

Authorities investigate a crash at Pierceton Road and C.R. 600 East in Kosciusko County on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Warsaw motorcyclist was seriously hurt when he was struck by a Pontiac Firebird that was passing a vehicle on a Kosciusko County roadway Sunday evening.

In this image provided by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle involved in a crash at Pierceton Road and C.R. 600 East in Kosciusko County on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2019 is shown.

Police and medics were called around 7 p.m. Sunday to the area of Pierceton Road near C.R. 600 East on a report of a crash.

According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office report, 20-year-old Glen D. Chupp of Nappanee was driving eastbound on Pierceton Road in a blue 1997 Pontiac Firebird when he went to pass another eastbound vehicle. During the pass, the Firebird struck a westbound black 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by Edward J. Frost, 51, of Warsaw.

Frost was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Chupp was taken to Kosciusko Community Hospital with complaints of pain throughout his body, the sheriff’s office said.

Chupp was taken into custody later on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a vehicle related to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.