FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash slowed traffic on McKinnie Avenue on the city’s southeast side late Tuesday afternoon.

Police and medics were called just after 4 p.m. to Hessen Cassel Road and McKinnie Avenue on a report of a crash.

Police at the scene refused to offer any information. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt or how the crash happened.

Northbound McKinnie Avenue was closed until a wrecker moved the vehicle just before 5 p.m.