Bryan man hospitalized after crash

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Bryan, Ohio man was transported to an area hospital following a crash that occurred on S.R. 49 early Wednesday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said that just after 1 p.m., troopers from the Van Wert Post responded to a crash at the intersection of S.R. 49 and S.R. 114 in Paulding County.

According to a report, Citali Montiel, 39, of Van Wert was eastbound on 114 in a 2010 Chevrolet Impala when he reportedly failed to yield to the right of way and his sedan struck a northbound 2018 Dodge Ram driven by Michael Leffel, 63, of Bryan, Ohio.

Leffel’s vehicle went off the road and rolled over, the report said. He was taken to Paulding Hospital by Payne EMS. His condition is unknown, according to the report.

Montiel had two passengers in his vehicle at the time of the crash: Celene Vidak, 29, of Haviland, Ohio and a juvenile. All three were not hurt in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department, Payne Fire Department, Payne EMS, Gideon’s Towing Service and R&O Towing Service.