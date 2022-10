ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Construction on a New Haven road is extended until Halloween night for bridge repairs that started back in May, the Allen County Highway Department said.

Drivers can expect lane restrictions on Adams Center Road (South Maplecrest) between Moeller and Seiler roads. Repairs started on May 23 and are now set to wrap up on Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

A temporary traffic signal has been installed as the work continues.