Bridge over I-69 in Huntington Co. to close for 45 days

Map courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that the W. 900 S. bridge over I-69 will be closed starting on or after May 11 for maintenance.

Work is scheduled to last for approximately 45 days.

Drivers are asked to use the posted detour of W. 900 S., S. 200 W., W. 1000 S. and S. 100 W. I-69. INDOT said there will also be alternating lane closures between W. 1000 S. and S. 100 W. while the work is completed.

Schedules are subject to change and all work is weather-dependent, INDOT said.

INDOT is reminding drivers to slow down, use extra caution and travel distraction-free in and around all work zones.

