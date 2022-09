FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Part of a road in a residential area of southeast Fort Wayne is undergoing construction Wednesday.

The city’s Traffic Engineering Department said in a release that Dafforn Concrete is working on bridge maintenance on Hessen Cassel Road between Southwin and Crestmont drives.

The release said there will be lane restrictions while crews work on the bridge. The maintenance is expected to be complete within the same day.