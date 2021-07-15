Bridge maintenance to close right lane of I-69 over Salamonie River

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced that lanes will be restricted on I-69 for bridge maintenance beginning on or after July 21.

Crews will conduct stream debris removal on the I-69 bridge over the Salamonie River for approximately one month, INDOT said.

Crews will be working from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and the right lane will be closed during that time. The shoulder will be closed from Friday through Sunday.

INDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, use caution and drive distraction-free while in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

