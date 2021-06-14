Bridge construction on SR 15 in Warsaw to restrict lanes until mid-November

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that bridge construction on S.R. 15 in Warsaw will be starting on or after June 21.

Crews will be rebuilding the bridge over Eagle Creek, INDOT said. Work is scheduled to end by mid-November.

During the work, S.R. 15 will not close and one lane in each direction will be open to traffic with a width restriction of 10 feet. INDOT said the work zone will have a speed limit of 25 mph. Crews will complete the work in phases with traffic switching sides of the bridge as progress is made.

INDOT is reminding drivers to slow down and use caution while driving in and around work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

