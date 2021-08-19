Block of westbound West State to close for repair work Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A small portion of westbound West State Boulevard will be closed Thursday.
The city of Fort Wayne said Thursday that City Utilities’ water maintenance will be restoring a portion of the 600 block of West State Boulevard, between Wells Street and Goshen Avenue. The work will require the closure of the westbound State.
A detour for vehicles heading west will use Goshen Avenue to Sherman Boulevard to State.
The repair should be complete and the lane open late this afternoon.