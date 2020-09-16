Bike lanes to be installed in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Beginning Wednesday, lane restrictions should be expected on a few downtown roads as crews install bike lanes.

The city is making changes to lanes along St. Joseph Boulevard, Columbia Avenue and Lake Avenue in the Northside Neighborhood.

Motorists should expect lane restrictions in those areas for the next two weeks.

Officials say they’re working on long range plans to add bike lanes leading in and out of downtown.

The streets will be changed from two lanes to one to accommodate on-street parking as well as added bike lanes. The change will allow for more space between parked cars.

The project is expected to reduce the risk of collisions and improve safety.