Bicyclist hurt in crash with pickup

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:
ambulance medic emergency response_1520270469960.jpg.jpg

PERU, Ind. (WANE) — A Peru man was seriously hurt when he pulled out of an alleyway and into the path of a pickup late Thursday night.

Police and medics were called around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Chili Avenue near Adams Avenue in Peru on a report of a crash involving a bicycle and a truck.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, 35-year-old Jacob Aulds of Peru was riding a bicycle westbound in an alley approaching Chili Avenue. Aulds failed to yield to traffic at Chili Avenue and pulled into the path of a northbound 2002 Dodge pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Robert Scott of Peru.

The bicycle was struck by the truck, ejecting Aulds. He was taken to a Peru hospital then airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition, police said.

Scott was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss