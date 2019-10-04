Bicyclist hurt in crash with pickup

PERU, Ind. (WANE) — A Peru man was seriously hurt when he pulled out of an alleyway and into the path of a pickup late Thursday night.

Police and medics were called around 11:30 p.m. to the area of Chili Avenue near Adams Avenue in Peru on a report of a crash involving a bicycle and a truck.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, 35-year-old Jacob Aulds of Peru was riding a bicycle westbound in an alley approaching Chili Avenue. Aulds failed to yield to traffic at Chili Avenue and pulled into the path of a northbound 2002 Dodge pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Robert Scott of Peru.

The bicycle was struck by the truck, ejecting Aulds. He was taken to a Peru hospital then airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition, police said.

Scott was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.