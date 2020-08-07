Bicyclist, 58, killed after pickup hits him from behind

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Rockford, Ohio, man was killed when he was struck by a pickup while riding his bicycle Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at S.R. 118 and Purdy Road, south of Rockford.

According to a Mercer County Sheriff’s Office report, 58-year -old James J. Riethman of Rockford was traveling northbound on S.R. 118 on a 3-wheel style bicycle when he was struck from behind by a 1994 Chevy S-10 driven by 57-year-old Lawrence J. Meyer of Celina.

Riethman was thrown from the bicycle and landed in the ditch on the east side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was released.