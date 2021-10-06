At least 1 injured after crash at Jefferson Blvd and Lafayette St; traffic impacted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash at Jefferson Boulevard and Lafayette Street is causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the intersection on reports of a crash.

Dispatch said at least one person is injured. They were last listed in fair condition.

It’s unknown what led to the crash, how many vehicles were involved or how long traffic will be impacted.

Drivers have been advised to use caution or take an alternate route.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.