Crash involving semi and pick-up truck causing traffic delays on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash involving a semi tractor trailer and a pick-up truck is causing traffic delays on I-469 Monday night.

The crash occurred near the exit for Maplecrest Road. Police are diverting drivers off of the interstate at exit 25 for Fort Wayne. The northbound lanes between the two exits are shut down.

Several response units are on the scene.

It is unclear what caused the crash, how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.