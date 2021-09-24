3-vehicle crash causing traffic delays on Coliseum Blvd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A three vehicle crash is causing traffic delays Friday evening on Coliseum Boulevard.

According to dispatch, emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Vance Avenue on reports of a crash.

Police at the scene told WANE 15 that at least one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Vance Avenue is closed at Coliseum Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard is closed between Hobson Road and Vance Avenue. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or how long traffic will be impacted.

