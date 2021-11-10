Traffic flowing after 3-vehicle crash near PFW closed multiple roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic is flowing after a three vehicle crash closed parts of Coliseum Boulevard and Crescent Avenue Wenesday evening.

Just after 8:15 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Crescent Avenue on reports of a crash.

Westbound Coliseum Boulevard was blocked by the vehicles, according to dispatch. Officers later moved the vehicles to Crescent Avenue, blocking a lane. Both roads have since reopened.

It is unclear what led to the crash, if anyone is injured or how long traffic will be impacted.