3 hurt in crash near Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three people were hurt in a crash near the entrance to Jefferson Pointe between a dump truck and a sedan Thursday morning.

Police and medics were called around 10 a.m. to Illinois Road and the entrance where McAlister’s and O’Charley’s restaurants are. A dump truck could be seen stopped in the intersection with front-end damage, and a sedan was off the roadway with damage to its side.

Police told WANE 15 that three people were hurt in the crash. Their conditions were not known.

Southbound Illinois Road was closed in the area.