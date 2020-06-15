3 hospitalized after pickup veers into ditch, overturns; alcohol likely a factor

A Toyota Tundra is shown on its side after crashing along C.R. 600 North in Kosciusko County on Sunday, June 14, 2020. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two adults and a child were hurt when a pickup crashed in northwest Kosciusko County late Sunday.

Police and medics were called around 11:50 p.m. to C.R. 600 North, west of C.R. 625 West, on a report of a crash.

According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office report, a 2002 Toyota Tundra driven by 30-year-old Natasha A. Brunner of Syracuse was traveling at high speeds west on 600 North when Brunner lost control and drove into a ditch. The pickup then overturned.

A front-seat passenger – Codi A. Stout, 31, of Mentone – was ejected.

Brunner’s 9-year-old son, who was riding in the back seat, went to a nearby home and had the homeowner call authorities for help, the sheriff’s office said.

Both Brunner and Stout were airlifted to Fort Wayne hospitals – Stout with shoulder pain and Brunner with lower leg injuries. The boy suffered neck pain and was also hospitalized, the report said.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.