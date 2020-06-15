3 hospitalized after pickup veers into ditch, overturns; alcohol likely a factor

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

A Toyota Tundra is shown on its side after crashing along C.R. 600 North in Kosciusko County on Sunday, June 14, 2020. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two adults and a child were hurt when a pickup crashed in northwest Kosciusko County late Sunday.

Police and medics were called around 11:50 p.m. to C.R. 600 North, west of C.R. 625 West, on a report of a crash.

According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office report, a 2002 Toyota Tundra driven by 30-year-old Natasha A. Brunner of Syracuse was traveling at high speeds west on 600 North when Brunner lost control and drove into a ditch. The pickup then overturned.

A front-seat passenger – Codi A. Stout, 31, of Mentone – was ejected.

Brunner’s 9-year-old son, who was riding in the back seat, went to a nearby home and had the homeowner call authorities for help, the sheriff’s office said.

Both Brunner and Stout were airlifted to Fort Wayne hospitals – Stout with shoulder pain and Brunner with lower leg injuries. The boy suffered neck pain and was also hospitalized, the report said.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss