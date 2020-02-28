3 hospitalized – 1 critically – after crash on icy Kosciusko County road

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A two-vehicle crash on an icy roadway in northwest Kosciusko County Thursday night sent three people to area hospitals.

Police and medics were called around 5:45 p.m. to C.R. 800 North, just east of C.R. 550 East, northwest of North Webster, on a report of a crash there.

According to a report from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, a 2000 Toyota Camry driven by Amy M. Pavel, 23, of North Webster was headed east on C.R. 800 North when it lost control on the ice-covered roadway and crossed the center line. The sedan struck an oncoming 2014 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Amy D. Hill, 45, of North Webster.

Hill and a backseat passenger – a 7-year-old girl – were taken to a Warsaw hospital with facial and neck injuries. Pavel was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation.