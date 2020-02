FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on Fort Wayne’s north side briefly closed northbound Coldwater Road.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. to Coldwater Road at the entrance to the Coldwater Crossing shopping center. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that two vehicles collided there.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

The northbound lanes of Coldwater Road were shut down, dispatchers said. They were back open by 1:10 p.m.