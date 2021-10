The Norfolk Southern rail crossings at Main Street and West Street in New Haven are shown. (Google Maps)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pair of railroad crossing in New Haven will be closed this week into next week for maintenance.

The city of New Haven said Thursday that Norfolk Southern closed the crossings at Main Street and West Street. They will be closed through Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The closures will be for track maintenance at these crossings, the city said.