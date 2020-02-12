2 hurt, 1 with life-threatening injuries, in St. Joe Center Road crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was badly hurt in a crash on Fort Wayne’s northeast side Wednesday morning.

Police and medics were called just after 9:45 a.m. to the 4400 block of St. Joe Center Road, between Reed Road and St. Joe Road, on a report of a crash, with a person pinned. According to Fort Wayne Police spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena, an eastbound vehicle driven by a man crossed left of center and struck a westbound vehicle.

First reponders arrived and pulled a woman from a vehicle with life-threatening injuries. Inside another vehicle, a man was hurt, but with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of St. Joe Center were closed for about 1 1/2 hours after the crash.

The crash is under investigation, Rosales-Scatena said.