2 hospitalized after car pulls in front of motorcycle

This photo provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office shows the scene of a crash at C.R. 9A and C.R. 327 on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reports that officers were called to C.R. 9-A and C.R. 327 on a report of a crash that occurred around 3:20 p.m.

Officers at the scene said James Anderson, 18, of Garrett was traveling eastbound on C.R. 9-A at C.R. 327 in a Nissan Altima when he stopped at a stop sign. Anderson saw an opening in traffic and attempted to cross the intersection when he pulled in front of a Honda motorcycle operated by Tony Ash, 37, of Garrett, who crashed into Anderson.

Anderson told investigating officers that he did not see Ash’s motorcycle before beginning to cross the intersection.

Ash was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center by EMS. A passenger in Anderson’s vehicle – Angelina Clark, 19, of Garrett – was taken to Parkview DeKalb by EMS, the report says.