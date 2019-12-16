2 dead, 1 hurt in Van Wert County crash

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) — Two people were killed and another hurt Sunday afternoon after a sedan drove through a stop sign and was struck by a SUV in Van Wert County, Ohio.

Police and medics were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of Liberty Union and Van Wert Willshire roads on a report of a 2-vehicle crash there. At the scene, a Ford Fusion and a Ford Edge had collided.

According to a Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office report, a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Eric Mwamba of Lexington, Kentucky, was headed south on Liberty Union Road when it disregarded a stop sign at Van Wert Willshire Road and was struck by an eastbound 2015 Ford Edge driven by Cynthia Schumm of Van Wert.

The vehicles each came to rest on the east side of Liberty Union Road, both with heavy damage.

Mwamba was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A passenger in the Fusion – Laetitia Tchamala of Haltom City, Texas – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schumm was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.