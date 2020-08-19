2 adults, 1 child hurt in Kosciusko County crash

The aftermath of a Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, crash at C.R. 900 North and Orn Road in Kosciusko County is shown. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in Kosciusko County sent three people to a hospital Wednesday, including a 10-year-old.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. along C.R. 900 North just east of Orn Road, between Milford and Leesburg.

According to a report from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, a 2017 Jeep Renegade driven by German G. Gomez-Rodriguez, 31, of Milford was westbound on C.R. 900 North when it began to turn into a private driveway. The SUV turned into the path of an eastbound 2011 Ford Escape driven by Jillian O’Sullivan, 39, of Oak Forest, Illinois.

The Ford was left on its side south of the roadway, while the Jeep traveled off the north side of the roadway.

O’Sullivan was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in the Ford – 72-year-old Marjorie Meyer of Fort Wayne and 10-year-old boy – were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gomez-Rodriguez was not hurt.