1 seriously hurt after dump truck hits SUV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three people were hurt, including one person seriously, when a dump truck hit a SUV on Fort Wayne’s northeast side Monday.

According to an Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, a SUV was heading east on Flutter Road and a dump truck was heading north on Wheelock Road. At the intersection of Wheelock Road and Flutter Road, the driver of the SUV pulled into the path of a dump truck, and the dump truck crashed into the passenger side of the SUV.

The passenger was pinned in the SUV, the sheriff’s department said. The person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the SUV and the driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries.

The dump truck was hauling dirt.