Police investigate a crash on Lafayette St on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person suffered serious injuries after a crash on near the intersection of Lafayette and E Wallace Streets.

Police responded to the crash around 2:45 p.m. Police say the driver is elderly and believe the crash was caused by a medical condition.

Dispatchers confirm that the driver suffered serious injuries.

Lafayette Street has reopened.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.