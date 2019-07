FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road around 12:15 Saturday afternoon.

One eastbound lane of traffic on U.S. 30 was shut down while police investigated the scene but has since been reopened. Two people were reportedly pinned inside of one of the vehicles involved in the crash before rescue crews got them out. WANE 15 is told that the two people hurt have non-life threatening injuries.