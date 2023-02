ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Southbound traffic on I-69 is down to one lane after a semi crashed Monday afternoon.

(Indiana State Police)

Indiana State Police sent a Tweet around 2:45 p.m. warning drivers to expect delays and be careful near the 299.6 mile-marker. Police determined a semi hit a bridge in the construction zone and went off the highway.

It’s not clear how long the rest of the lanes will be closed.