FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A two-vehicle crash sent one person to a hospital Thursday.

Police and medics were called around 12:15 p.m. to the intersection of S.R. 101 and Old U.S. 24. There, a SUV and a pickup collided.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. It appeared the pickup rolled.

One person was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, dispatchers told WANE 15.

At the intersection, there are stop signs for vehicles traveling east/west on Old U.S. 24.