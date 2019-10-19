Zombies to roam streets for annual Fright Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hoosiers across the Fort Wayne area will break out their Halloween costume early to participate in one of of the most anticipated Halloween events of the year.

The 12th annual Fright Night Downtown features an entire day of low and no cost Halloween activities throughout the downtown area, including the “Zombie Walk.”

The fun goes from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Here is a list of events:

Fright Night is presented by First Federal Bank and the Downtown Improvement District.