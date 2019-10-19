Zombies to roam streets for annual Fright Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hoosiers across the Fort Wayne area will break out their Halloween costume early to participate in one of of the most anticipated Halloween events of the year.
The 12th annual Fright Night Downtown features an entire day of low and no cost Halloween activities throughout the downtown area, including the “Zombie Walk.”
The fun goes from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Here is a list of events:
- Fright Night Downtown
- DIA Fort Wayne 2019 at the Grand Wayne Convention Center
- Not So Frightening Fun at the Library
- Pumpkin Zone at the Botanical Conservatory
- Old Fort Fright Night Haunted Lantern Tours
- Phantom of the Organ
- Spooktacular Car Show
- Conner’s Rooftop Fright Night Specials
- Ghosts, Goblins, and Games…Oh My
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Botanical Conservatory
- Walk with the Spirits of the Past at the Grand Wayne Convention Center
- Pet Semetary at Cinema Center
- Nevermore – A Murder Mystery at Promenade Park
- Zombie Central (Zombie Walk)
Fright Night is presented by First Federal Bank and the Downtown Improvement District.